Police: 2 in custody after 18-year-old killed on Detroit's east side

The Brief The Detroit Police said they had two people in custody as of Saturday. An 18-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting on Cheshire Street near Moross Friday morning. Detroit police were dispatched to the area at 3:30 a.m. where they found the victim. The 18-year-old died from his injuries, while DPD is urging the public to share information about the shooting.



Detroit police said Saturday afternoon that they had two "people of interest" in custody after the shooting death of Donovan Moss.

Charges for both will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for a decision.

Timeline:

The shooting took place in the 19100 block of Cheshire Street where a large crowd and numerous DPD vehicles had gathered.

An 18-year-old was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and later died.

Detroit police say that officers were dispatched to the area from a ShotSpotter alert, near Cheshire and Moross at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The family of the victim spoke to FOX 2 and identified him as Donovan Moss, affectionately nicknamed DJ.

DJ's cousin Zamiya Moss said DJ recently graduated from high school and was working two jobs to support his young daughter.

Victim Donovan "DJ" Moss. Photo provided by his family.

Zamiya Moss told FOX 2 that she wants to see better gun control and regulations to stop violence like this.

She encourages people to go to the polls and vote for people who back stricter gun laws.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, Detroit police urges you to call 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

Victim Donovan "DJ" Moss. Photo provided by his family.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

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