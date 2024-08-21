Police: 2 shot in Benihana parking lot near Fairlane Town Center

article

Two people were non-fatally injured in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Dearborn Benihana.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday and appeared to be a targeted attack, said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. The victims were shot in the legs but are in stable condition; they were transported to a local hospital.

While the suspect fled the scene, there is currently no threat to the community, according to police.

The Japanese restaurant chain's Dearborn location on Hubbard Drive is situated near the Fairlane Town Center, and is about three minutes away from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The university put out a temporary emergency alert to inform students about the shooting, asking them to avoid the area.

Police also asked the public to stay away from the vicinity while they investigate.

Shahin said investigators suspect the incident was a "shootout between the parties." One vehicle was also struck during the shooting.

Benihana is still operating despite the incident.

No other information was provided at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.