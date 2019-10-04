Police investigate bomb threats at 9 Royal Oak churches, arresting suspect

The Royal Oak Police Department said it received multiple reports from local churches reporting a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.

Nine separate churches reported receiving the threats between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m. Each threat was sent to the church with email and they immediately contacted police.

Officers and detectives from Royal Oak along with members of the FBI immediately began an investigation leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old Royal Oak resident.

Royal Oak Detectives are continuing to work on the investigation.

The churches who reported receiving the emails are:

First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood St.

Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette

Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile

Unity of Royal Oak 2500

Crooks Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester

Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh

Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester

Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile

St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward

For more information, contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Al Carter at (248) 246-3456

