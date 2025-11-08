Police investigating after teen shot during Harper Woods High School playoff football game
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old was shot Friday night after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of Harper Woods High School during a playoff football game, police said.
The backstory:
The shooting occurred in the 22000 block of Beaconsfield Street at around 9:30 p.m., just before the game against Chandler Park Academy ended. Police said there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the time, including officers from Harper Woods, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (MSP).
Investigators said the Warren teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. He was treated at the scene by the Harper Woods Fire Department and taken to an area hospital.
According to MSP, troopers assisted with crowd control on scene and traffic control.
What's next:
Detectives said the investigation remains in its early stages.
No information about possible suspects has been released.
The Source: Information for this story came from Harper Woods Police Department.