Police say ex-boyfriend not in house in Warren barricaded gunman situation

Police at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation Wednesday morning at a home in Warren say the suspect was not in the house after all.

The standoff began around 1 a.m. in the 8200 block of Jewett, which is near Stephens and Van Dyke, and police said just before 10 a.m. that the house had been cleared and that he was not found inside.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer said the house belongs to the suspect's ex-girlfriend, and that he went to her home and was there when her new boyfriend showed up. They got in a confrontation and shots were fired, and Dwyer says that's when the suspect was believed to have barricaded himself inside.

No one was hurt.

Dwyer said the suspect a 25-year-old with an extensive criminal history including kidnapping, assault on an officer and theft. His name has not yet been given.

Neighbors and nearby schools have been notified.

