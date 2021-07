article

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old from Monroe who was last seen in late June.

Schyler Rayne Baker was last seen June 28 and texted his family on June 29.

Police said they have recovered Baker's vehicle and phone.

Baker is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Baker's whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-242-3500.