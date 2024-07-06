Police seeking public's help in Fenton Township homicide

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is seeking the public's help to find a "newer style" orange Camaro that is suspected to have been used in the commission of a murder in Fenton Township at about 3 p.m. July 6.

Few details were released, but the murder happened in the area of Thompson and Jennings Road.

Swanson is asking the public to check their cameras and call the police if they have anything that may be helpful in the case.

The victim is a 33-year-old person, the gender and identity have not been released.

Swanson said the "community is safe."

He asked anyone that has any information on the case, to call 810-257-3422, or 911.

"We don't have a lot of leads," Swanson said.