Expand / Collapse search

Police situation resolved on I-75 north of 14 Mile after traffic backup

By David Komer
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
Photo courtesy MDOT article

Photo courtesy MDOT

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on northbound I-75 just north of 14 Mile Road hit a traffic snag due to a police situation Thursday afternoon at rush hour. 

Numerous police cars were seen stopped blocking the right and center lanes of the freeway in Oakland County.

Just before 7 p.m. the police scene was wrapped up and all lanes of traffic were moving again. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this story as details become available. 