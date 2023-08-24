Police situation resolved on I-75 north of 14 Mile after traffic backup

article

Drivers on northbound I-75 just north of 14 Mile Road hit a traffic snag due to a police situation Thursday afternoon at rush hour.

Numerous police cars were seen stopped blocking the right and center lanes of the freeway in Oakland County.

Just before 7 p.m. the police scene was wrapped up and all lanes of traffic were moving again.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this story as details become available.