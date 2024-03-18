Police: Stolen truck with woodchipper leads to police chase, crash in Brighton

This story starts in Redford and ends all the way in Brighton. The suspect was wreaking havoc the whole way including a drug deal gone bad, a police chase – even a stolen dog.

Video shows the suspect in camouflage tactical gear, handcuffed – getting arrested by Michigan State Police last Saturday – coming down from a meth high.

He had been hiding in a large Rubbermaid container on someone’s porch, when Michigan State Police K9 Woodsen – tracked him.

He came all the way from Redford Township in a stolen truck, hauling a woodchipper and smashing it into a woman’s yard in the area of old US-23 and Hilton Road.

Earlier in the day, sources tell FOX 2 that he robbed the truck and woodchipper during a drug deal gone bad, and also stole the person’s dog at gunpoint.

Redford police were able to quickly spot the truck, chasing it, until it smashed into one of their cop cars - terminating the chase.

He came on the trooper’s radar – this time in Livingston County, driving recklessly.

Up until he smashed the truck and hid – it didn’t take long for troops to find him.

He told investigators he did ingest meth and some other drug, earlier in the day. And the stolen dog, jumped out of the truck somewhere along the way.

The dog that was stolen is still missing, it’s a 1-year-old Rottweiler, with a brown Carhartt collar, keep an eye out.