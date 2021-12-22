Police try to stop Dodge Charger for window tint, driver flees and crashes into building in Detroit

When Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger on Wednesday, the driver fled and crashed into a pole and building.

Police tried to pull over the driver as he exited the Southfield Freeway at Grand River Avenue in Detroit at 5:20 p.m. When the driver fled, police did not chase him, per policy.

After fleeing, the Charger crashed into light pole and building at Grand River Avenue and Mettetal Street.

The driver and a passenger ran from the car, but the driver was caught. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for an evaluation. Police are still looking for the passenger.

Police said they found a handgun in the car.