Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.

As troopers were near the vehicle, the woman woke up and drove away slowly, almost hitting a firetruck. Police said they followed the woman in a patrol car with lights and sirens activated, but she would not stop, so the troopers executed a PIT maneuver.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police said they had to break the driver's window to get the door open. She was then arrested without further incident.

Police said the driver's BAC was twice the legal limit at the scene. She was transported to Henry Ford in Wyandotte for a blood draw then taken to jail.

The patrol car and Journey both had minor damage, and no injuries were reported.