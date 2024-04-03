Police: Woman cut across chest with knife on Ann Arbor bus

A 25-year-old woman was cut twice across her chest while riding a city bus on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place on an Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) bus, around 8 a.m.

The victim was trying to calm the suspect down after another female passenger bumped into the suspect, a 21-year-old man, Ann Arbor police released. The man then pulled out a knife and cut the victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later found nearby and arrested by officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

TheRide released a statement regarding Wednesday's stabbing on one of their buses, stating in part: "We want to assure the community that we are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so throughout the investigation."

Related article

"Detectives are currently investigating the connection between this incident and prior felonious assaults involving a knife that occurred in Ann Arbor" on March 27 and April 1," according to police.

The April 1 incident took place at a Target store on South State Street. Police said a man pulled out a pocket knife and put it to another person’s throat after they bumped into each other while going into the store.

Both the suspect and the victim then continued shopping.

The March 27 incident involved two men who got into an argument after bumping into each other while walking down the sidewalk in opposite directions. Police said the victim was followed by the suspect, but managed to get away.

Police will be submitting the case to the prosecutor's office Thursday morning for arraignment. The charges will only be for Wednesday's incident as police investigate the other two assaults.