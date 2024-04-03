Suspect holds knife to throat of victim who bumped him at Ann Arbor Target

A suspect is wanted after holding a knife to a victim's throat at an Ann Arbor Target store Monday.

Police said the suspect and victim were walking into the store at 231 S. State St. around 8:40 p.m. when they bumped into each other. There was an argument before the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and held it to the victim's throat, police said.

When the victim pushed the suspect away, he exposed the blade. Both the suspect and the victim then continued shopping.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and short, culry hair. He was wearing a dark navy or black jacket.

A similar crime was reported last week when a man pulled a knife on someone who bumped him while walking in the city. That suspect matches the description of the suspect in the Target assault, but police say it is not clear if the crimes were committed by the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department's tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.