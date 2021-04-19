Police: Woman with children in car purposely hit boyfriend in Royal Oak Township

A woman is accused of purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car while young children were in the vehicle Sunday in Royal Oak Township.

Police said they were called to the 21000 block of Parkside Boulevard at about 10:35 p.m. The victim and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument before she hit him with the car and left him in the street, police said.

The victim was able to help police find the woman, who was arrested. The children who were in the car at the time were turned over to family members.