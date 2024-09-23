Poll: Under half of all adults over 50 are likely to get new COVID vaccine

Fall is here, so this is the time we start hearing about vaccine recommendations against all those viruses.



But now, some doctors are recommending three shots. We'll break it all down. With the change of weather, comes another change the arrival of cold, flu and perhaps COVID season.

There are updated vaccines against flu and COVID-19 available. Doctors say pregnant women and older adults should consider getting vaccinated against RSV.

A new University of Michigan poll shows that just under half of adults over 50 years old say they are likely to get the updated COVID vaccine this fall.

The infectious disease physician Dr. Preeti Malani who led the poll disagrees.

"The 45% number is a bit concerning, since this is the age group, 50 and above, that's more likely to have complications related to COVID-19, whether it's hospitalization, severe illness or even death," Dr. Preeti Malani. "So, for people who are still questioning whether they're going to get vaccinated or they have concerns or other questions, my strong recommendation is to talk to a trusted healthcare provider."

Nearly 60 percent of the oldest adults – those over age 75, who are most at risk for severe COVID said they were likely to get the updated shot.

Both the COVID and flu vaccines are recommended by the CDC for everyone six months and above. Malani says there is no need to wait to get them.

The RSV vaccine is recommended for adults over 75 and those ages 60 to 74 who have underlying health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, asthma, obesity or live in a nursing home.

Child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist. (Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)



