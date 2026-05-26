Pontiac father of 2 shot and killed inside his bedroom after killer knocked on window

The Brief A community in Pontiac is mourning the death of Brian Keith Washington Jr. Washington was shot and killed inside his own bedroom when bullets flew through a window. The 25-year-old was the father of two small children.



A 25-year-old father who was killed in his Pontiac home Sunday night.

Brian Keith Washington Jr's family, friends, and loved ones all gathered at his home on Central Avenue and said a prayer together.

The backstory:

Washington was the father of two young children and his family says he was very much loved. He liked playing basketball, rapping and spending time with his children. He was very close with his mother.

He was killed Sunday night inside his home where he lived with his family and young kids. Investigators say somebody knocked on the window — Brian pulled back the curtain and three shots were fired through the window.

The suspect fled. Washington's mother was there that night and witnessed it.

"Me and my son heard 'pop, pop, pop' and we thought it was fire crackers," said his mother Ann Black. "I saw a piece of wood pop off the wall and his baby’s mom said 'He's shot.' She was holding pressure on his neck where he was shot.

"We didn’t know he was shot in the side as well. We didn’t know that until we got to the hospital. He did pass away at home. My son’s eyes rolled back when he was on the floor in the room."

Black said she is still processing the trauma.

"The feeling of just seeing that over and over and I keep thinking about it," she said. "Seeing that is the worst feeling ever. I just need justice for my son. He didn’t deserve this. He was a great person."

"We are here to help the family through this trying time but we want justice," said Rahim Harris, Pontiac Universal Crimes. "We need the community to speak up and speak out. Someone knows something.

"Pontiac is too small my people. This mother is hurting. this family is hurting."

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help afford funeral costs. CLICK HERE to learn more.

There’s a $2000 dollar reward through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if your tip helps lead to the suspect’s arrest in the murder of Washington.

Brian Keith Washington Jr.