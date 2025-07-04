Pontiac hit and run leaves bicyclist dead, police searching for suspect

article

The Brief Oakland County officials seek driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Pontiac, fleeing scene without stopping. Witnesses saw suspects abandon Jeep, flee in Chevrolet Malibu; police urge public help to identify them. Sheriff Bouchard calls for information on hit-and-run, emphasizing lack of humanity in leaving victim to die.



Oakland County officials are searching for the suspected driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Pontiac late Thursday night.

What they're saying:

On July 3, just after 11 p.m., Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies said a man was riding his bicycle north on Baldwin Avenue when he was hit by a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say the driver drove away from the scene without stopping.

Deputies say a witness followed the suspected vehicle to a side street where the alleged driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled to a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The bicyclist, a 31-year-old from Pontiac, died at the scene.

"We are seeking the public’s help to locate and identify the individual involved in this hit-and-run fatal crash," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Obviously, basic humanity was not exhibited by leaving an individual to die in the street. We are seeking anyone with information that could help bring this individual to justice."

What's next:

The Grand Cherokee was impounded. An investigation is ongoing.

Police say anyone with information about the driver or the passenger is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.