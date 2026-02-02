'He was calm': Man shares story of finding 6-year-old with autism who went missing

A little boy with autism is safe and sound today after the community rallied together to find him once he went missing Sunday.

The backstory:

Neighbors united to find the 6-year-old, led by Madison Heights police.

Dramatic cell phone video provided to FOX 2 by La' Bron Brinkley shows the 6-year-old on the couch is communicating with police, after being found in a home in the area of Cousins and 12 Mile.

Police say he was missing for eight hours Sunday as dozens of volunteers went out searching for him and local law enforcement agencies helped out.

Police say he walked into the house that was unlocked and was found taking a shower by the residents when they returned home.

Brinkley found him and told FOX 2 about the discovery.

"I realize I hear water running, and I'm like, did I leave the water running - did the kids leave the water running?" he said. "Then I go upstairs and I see the little boy described in the Amber Alert. The house, needless to say, was a mess. He had a field day in here. He seemed comfortable, he was in the tub, it was filled with water. Water was over the thing and things broke around it.

"Right when I saw him he didn't look at me or anything, he seemed like he was in his own world."

Brinkley said he ran out immediately. I didn't want to touch him or anything and I ran out, I said "It's okay."

He said he immediately ran out of the house - adding he didn't have to go far because police were already scattered across the area on foot.

"I chased them all down and then we came in, and that was that."

Brinkley says the boy was calm, the boy was as well.

Police wrapped him in blankets and then he left with officers.

Questions continue to swirl including where the parents were in all of this.

A photo of the young boy who went missing, with police.