Pontiac man arrested in robbery, shooting death

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Police arrested a 36-year-old Pontiac man after he allegedly tried to rob someone and fatally shot them.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies made the arrest about three hours after the incident, they said.

The suspect, who was on probation on a drug conviction and had served prison time for an unarmed robbery conviction in 2016, was arrested at a location on Spokane Drive in Pontiac.

"It is so sad to see when lives are lost for absolutely no reason," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We look forward to this individual being held to account for the suspected violent homicide. I am proud of our team that within three hours we were able to identify, locate, take into custody a suspect and recover the suspected murder weapon and clothing. A full team effort."

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Crystal Lake Drive at about 2:15 p.m. April 11, when they found the victim laying on the ground on his back with a gunshot wound.

That man, Kevonte Javon Smith, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives the suspect ran away from the area after the shooting. A K9 unit as well as drones were used to search the area. The weapon used in the shooting and the clothing the suspect was wearing at the time of the shooting were recovered by detectives.

Police say the two men knew each other.