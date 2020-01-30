Popular restaurant 'Anna's House' involved in discrimination lawsuit

Two former employees at the Anna’s House in Westland say they were fired for their race and religion, as well as for standing up to the CEO.

They’re now firing back with a federal lawsuit.

Former Anna’s House manager Alicia Dunlap chokes back tears describing racist remarks she says the CEO made about employees.

She says they include telling African American workers they couldn’t dye their hair red, while not mentioning anything to Caucasians.

“If I can't help them if I can't advocate for them or represent them then at least I told my story,” Dunlap said.



“She wanted to create an atmosphere of homogeny of white Christian values that really have no place in today's culture,” Dunlap's Attorney Channing Robinson-Holmes said.

Attorneys say racism inside Anna’s House didn’t end there.

“When she tells them she's not going to tell a Muslim woman that she can't wear her hijab she's retaliated against she's terminated for that offense. Again and again, she had to confront these vile and malicious beliefs,” Attorney Robinson-Holmes said.

Dunlap who is Hispanic also says another Hispanic manager was fired just weeks before her despite being praised on social media.

Meanwhile, an attorney for former employee Aliou Diao who’s a practicing Muslim says his stepdaughter was also hired to work at the popular breakfast spot when CEO Josh Beckett found out she wore a hijab.

“He called up management including Ms. Dunlap and asked she not be able to wear her jihad at work. Jihad is often a word that is weaponized against Muslims to create an environment and atmosphere and this sense that Muslims are inherently nefarious to the fabric of America. We don't think his choice of words was an accident,” Attorney Amy V. Doukoure said.

Diaos Attorney says her client was fired after asking for religious accommodations at work.

Anna’s House has eight locations in Michigan including Farmington Hills, Ann Arbor and Westland.

A statement from Beckett say,



"Anna's House is aware of the lawsuit filed today. We have retained counsel and will defend against these claims in Court. Anna's House has and continues to be a place that employs and serves people of all backgrounds and beliefs."

But attorneys say Anna’s House and Beckett should practice what they preach.



“We hope with this lawsuit he will get it and bring him into 2020 instead of wallowing back in the 1950s,” he said.

Attorneys for the former employees believe other managers from across the restaurant chain were also fired. They’re asking others who experienced anything to call them.



