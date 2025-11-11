Postal worker killed in machinery accident at USPS Allen Park facility

The Brief A worker was killed in an accident with machinery in the USPS center in Allen Park. On Nov. 8, the man was killed by mail handling machinery. The USPS released a statement saying that its thoughts and prayers were with his family.



A postal worker was killed in a machinery accident at the Allen Park United States Postal Service facility Nov. 8.

The backstory:

The victim, who was in his 30s, died after an accident with mail handling machinery at the USPS Detroit Network Distribution Center on Oakwood.

USPS facility file photo.

A statement was released Monday by a USPS spokesperson that said:

"The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at the Detroit Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Allen Park, MI. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The NDC is fully operational, at this time."

According to sources the worker was there for an unknown amount of time before he was discovered after his overnight shift, possibly as long as eight hours.