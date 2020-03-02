Potato-crusted cod recipe from Vince and Joe's Market

If you're looking for a good fish recipe this Lenten season that won't make or break your diet, Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market shared a baked cod recipe with us.

Executive Chef Angelo Loria joined us on The Nine to show us how to make their potato-crusted cod. You can get his recipe below.

POTATO CRUSTED BAKED COD

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper

4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup heavy cream, light cream, or milk

2 ea eggs

2 pounds cod fillets, cut to make 4 pieces

1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

How to Make It

1. Pre-Heat the oven to 375F. Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan of salted water. Bring to a boil and continue boiling until tender, about 15 minutes.

2. Drain the potatoes and put them back into the saucepan along with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Mash the potatoes over very low heat, gradually incorporating the butter and cream and egg.

3. Season the cod with salt and pepper. Put the cod in a large roasting pan lined with parchment paper and spread a thin layer of the mashed potatoes on each piece of cod. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes for 3/4-inch-thick fillets and the breadcrumbs have turned golden brown.