Power outages - everything you need to know for staying safe

A nice, calm summer day can turn ugly once the storms roll in. Then, you lose power. Now what?

Millions of Texans are without power after Category One Hurricane Beryl slammed into the southern part of the state. They are dealing with flooding, high heat, a difficult recovery and clean up.

As the remnants of Hurricane Beryl heads our way, remember a few summer safety tips should you lose power.

Here's the expert advice when it comes to your food. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for four hours. A full freezer will hold it's temperature for 48 hours.

The freezer will hold its temp for 24 hours if it's half-full.

If you have a refridgerator thermometer, check to make sure the fridge or freezer isn't above 40 degrees. Anything that gets warmer than 40, needs to be tossed out.

If you are relying on a gas-powered generator make sure thats 20 feet from your house or a window.

Gas powered engine can throw off dangerous amounts of carbon monoxide - which for humans and animals, can be deadly. That's why you need ventilation.

And remember if you have family members who rely on medical equipment that need electricity or medications which have to be refrigerated - make sure you check on them so they have a plan to stay safe.