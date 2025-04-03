1 dead, 1 injured in Southgate house explosion: 'The kindest most loving people'

A 37-year-old woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition tonight after their home exploded and caught fire. It happened at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Southgate. Officials say this explosion was possibly gas-related.

The man was found laying in the yard after the explosion propelled him into the grass. Officials says he’s in the ICU being treated for serious burns.

Family relative Gabriel Verhulst says his girlfriend was on the phone with her dad.

"She said that he heard a gas leak and then the next thing, he heard a noise and then it went dead," he said.

The tragedy's fiery aftermath was caught on camera by neighbors helpless as flames engulfed the home on Edison Street.

"We both heard a loud explosion. You know, we were talking like I wasn’t sure if I was dreaming, or like what," said neighbor Nick Mercer.

"It was a very traumatic scene to witness firsthand, before everybody got here," said Whitney Mercer.

Verhulst says his girlfriend’s sister lived there with her husband - their dog, and two cats. The sister, just 37 years old, trapped inside.

"The firefighters with their safety gear, were actually able to help pull that female from the rubble," said Sgt. Nathan Mosczynski, Southgate police. "Again, it is very tragic that she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.":

Verhurst said both victims are beloved by their family and friends.

"They're the kindest, most loving people in the world," he said. "You know last people that, last deserve something like this."

Neighbors echoed his sentiments, describing the couple they say has lived here for years.

"They were wonderful people," said Anne Willinger, neighbor.

"It’s tragic. It’s definitely upsetting," said Nick Mercer. "You never think something like that’s going to happen to you or your loved ones or anything. But it just shows you how serious it is."

So many people have been stopping by to survey the damage.

DTE says gas lines have been tested and are working properly. The ATF is investigating.

