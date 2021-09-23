Power outages: What to do if a traffic light is out in Michigan

article

Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power.

See the latest power outage updates here.

Heavy winds knocked out power for homes, businesses, and yes, traffic lights. When the lights are out, there is a risk for crashes if drivers do not know how to handle a dark traffic signal or disregard the rules.

In Michigan, a traffic signal that is out is treated as a four-way stop.

So, treat an intersection without a working light the same way you would treat an intersection with four stop signs: vehicles at each side of the intersection take turns going, beginning with whoever was there first.

The law used to say to follow right-of-way rules when approaching a traffic light that is out, but that changed back in 2018.