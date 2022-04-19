To the lucky owner of a Powerball ticket with the numbers 22-36-48-59-61, you have a surprise awaiting you.

A $150,000 prize to be precise.

Nobody has claimed the Powerball jackpot that was sold April 24, 2021 at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston. And time is running out to do so.

"There’s only a week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim the big pile of cash!" read a release from the Michigan Lottery.

In addition to the numbers, the Powerball number was 22.

According to the lottery, Powerball tickets are elgible to be redeemed one year from the drawing date. The $150,000 prize expires at 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

The winner will need to claim the prize at the lottery's headquarters in Lansing. To do that, they should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517 373-1237 to schedule an appointment.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold at retailers around the state.

Drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.