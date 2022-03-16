Man surprises wife at work after winning $4M on Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Taylor

article

A man drove to his wife's work to surprise her after winning $4 million on a scratch off Michigan Lottery ticket.

The 59-year-old who wished to remain anonymous said he bought the ticket at the Marathon gas station at 8350 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor with winnings from other tickets.

"I stopped at the gas station to cash in a few winning tickets and decided to use my winning towards two of the new EXTREME CA$H tickets," he said. "I started scratching the tickets when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won $4 million. I started shaking and sat there staring at the ticket in disbelief for about 15 minutes."

When he took the ticket to show his wife, she insisted they take it to a store to confirm that it was a winner.

The man chose to take a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. He could have chosen to receive the full amount in 30 annuity payments.

Advertisement

He said he plans to take a vacation somewhere warm then save the rest of the money.