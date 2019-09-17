Preparing your pet when bringing a new baby home

Bringing home a new baby is exciting for you and your family - but it can be confusing and even a little scary for your dog.

Think about it, suddenly this strange, loud little creature is taking up all your time and attention and it can even make your dog a little jealous.

Kristina Rinaldi and Katelin Thomas from Detroit Dog Rescue are here to explain how to help your dog and baby form a lasting bond.

There is a special, free event - "Preparing your pet: Baby Edition" on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at 28555 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.