Report: Detroit Lions add running back Isiah Pacheco during free agency

The Brief The Lions have added running back Isiah Pacheco to their squad. The ex-Chiefs player will fill the void left by David Montgomery, who the Lions traded away last week. The addition is the latest buzz during NFL's free agency session.



The free agency train keeps on rolling in Detroit, this time with the Lions adding running back Isiah Pacheco.

The ex-Chiefs RB and former Super Bowl winner will fill the hole left behind by David Montgomery, who the Lions traded away last week. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The new addition follows reports of the Lions acquiring a new center and offensive tackle. on Monday, they signed Cade Mays from the Carolina Panthers to a $25M deal and OT Larry Borom from the Dolphins.

Mays, 26, is expected to help fill the Frank Ragnow-sized hole in the lineup which the Lions have struggled with since his sudden retirement.

