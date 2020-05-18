Pres. Donald Trump to visit Ford plant making ventilators in Ypsilanti on Thursday

article

The White House confirms that President Donald Trump will travel to Ypsilanti on Thursday to thank Ford employees who are making PPE as part of the President's tour to thank businesses who are helping during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A White House official confirmed the President's planned visit to the Rawsonville Plant on Thursday, May 21.

"The White House asked to visit Ford's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., as part of the President's tour to thank businesses producing PPE and important medical equipment. We're proud to assemble more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker and welcome Thursday's visit as part of Ford's longstanding history of hosting sitting presidents and senior government leaders."

This will be Trump's first visit to Michigan since the Coronavirus outbreak started in the state in March. Pres. Trump was last in Michigan on January 30 for a speech at a plant in Warren.

Ford started making PPE including ventilators and masks in late March. The Detroit automaker said on March 30 it planned to make 50,000 ventilators by July 4 and then build 30,000 every month after.

The ventilators are licensed by GE Healthcare from Florida-based Airon Corp. and responsive to the needs of most COVID-19 patients. The simplified design operates on air pressure and does not require electricity.

Production of the ventilators started on April 20 at the Rawsonville plant.