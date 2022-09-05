President Biden Milwaukee Labor Day speech; GOP's Tim Michels rebuts

Republicans and Democrats can agree on this – the U.S. Senate is at stake. That was the backdrop for President Joe Biden's Milwaukee visit on Monday, Sept. 5. – when he addressed union workers at Laborfest – and some Democrats were reluctant to share the stage with the president.

Air Force One touched down in battleground Wisconsin around 11 a.m. Monday. On Labor Day, it was the start of the last rush to election day. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and their wives welcomed the president.

The president then went to Laborfest, a Milwaukee tradition back for the first time since the pandemic began.

President Biden is the third president to speak at the festival. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also rallied here in the past. Union members and their supporters filled the crowd.

"Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing. Where does it say that? We’ve exported too damn much," the president said.

President Biden praised the American Rescue Act and the infrastructure laws he signed.

"We will, when this is over, have the best infrastructure, not a joke, in the entire world," Biden said.

That law includes money for lead pipe removal – a problem in Milwaukee.

"To make sure families have safe drinking water. Your child shouldn’t have to worry about turning on the faucet or going to the water fountain and worrying about any lead in the water," the president said.

Gov. Tony Evers introduced President Biden to the stage. CNN reports Evers' aides urged Biden not to come "so they could avoid being together." Evers himself said he was not involved in those discussions and welcomed the visit.

"Please join me in giving a warm Wisconsin welcome to President Joe Biden," the governor said.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll finds 40% of Wisconsin approves of how President Biden is handling his job – while 55% disapprove. The president got a taste of that disapproval during his speech.

"Let him go. look, everyone is entitled to be an idiot," the president told the crowd.

After meeting union members, President Biden was off to another battleground state, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are both states Biden won in 2020. Democrats hope to keep the momentum going this year.

Biden took shots at Wisconsin Republicans for not voting for the bills he talked about inside the Summerfest grounds. But Republicans have also used this visit to pounce on Democrats.

Michels weighs in

Meanwhile, Evers' Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels, scheduled a news conference outside of Maier Festival Park for Monday morning aimed at "highlighting the impact of Joe Biden and Tony Evers’ failures."

"These hardworking people standing behind me, they’re very frustrated with the state of government today. They’re very frustrated with the political agenda today. They want somebody who’s going to go to Madison and represent themselves and their hardworking families," Michels told supporters.

Michels also welcomed the president visit to Milwaukee Monday.

"It’s so important that he understands the issues that are affecting the people of Wisconsin. But if I had the opportunity to talk to him, I would talk to him about inflation and how it’s out of control," Michels said. "And the reason we have out of control inflation is because of the excess government spending that’s been going on."

The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Wisconsin, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, were also expected to speak out Monday morning ahead of Biden's visit "to highlight the rising crime, historic inflation, and costly failures of Joe Biden and Democrats."

More reaction

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

"It’s an honor to have President Joe Biden and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh join Wisconsin union men and women on Labor Day. We proudly welcome President Biden to Wisconsin to honor workers and celebrate all the labor movement has done to improve lives and workplaces. We look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to uplift working families and build our American middle class with strong unions.

"While in office President Biden has passed historic advancements that will create jobs, raise wages, and help Wisconsin workers get ahead such as the bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, putting a union member in charge of the Department of Labor for the first time in our nation’s history, strengthening the National Labor Relations Board to support workers and so much more.

"This Labor Day, as we take time to celebrate with our coworkers and loved ones, we honor the achievements of working people and we pledge to continue to work with the White House, Governor Evers, and all elected officials to advance the rights and freedoms of all working people in Wisconsin and America."

Congressman Bryan Steil (R)

"President Biden’s policies are hurting workers. Workers are finding their paychecks are not keeping up with inflation due to the Administration’s reckless spending. The Biden Administration is not focused on the issues that matter to workers. We need to reduce inflation, unleash American energy, and make our communities safe."

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera Action

"President Biden is in Milwaukee on Labor Day ahead of the midterm elections because he knows what we’ve been saying all along - the road to working-class and immigrant justice runs through Wisconsin.

"As an organization that represents immigrant essential workers and their families, our members are committed to mobilizing the Latinx and youth vote to defeat the Trump backed candidates - Michels and Johnson- at the ballot box on November 8th. These white supremacist candidates, applaud the violent attempted coup at our nation’s capital and are a threat to our families, community, state and country.

"Every year, the Latinx vote and youth vote grows in size. Every year, more U.S. citizen children of immigrants become eligible voters, every year there are more newly naturalized US citizens. The newly engaged Latinx voters can turn the tide against these forces of hatred and violence. Voces de la Frontera Action is committed to organizing Latinxs and multiracial youth as part of a broader progressive movement to defeat dangerous white supremacists on the ballot on election day. We are committed to organize on the ground -in schools, community and workplaces to build a stronger statewide pro-immigrant pro-worker movement and we will not stop till our side wins."