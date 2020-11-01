President Trump visits Washington Township

“I got out here at 3 a.m. this morning,” one President Trump supporter said.

That was 8 hours before President Trump was scheduled to speak in Washington Township on Sunday.

“I love the people in Michigan,” President Trump said. “we won, we won. It’s worth it, it’s worth it.

In 2016, the president won Michigan, a state with 16 Electoral Votes, and he’s hoping to win again. However, polls show that his opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden, is ahead in the state.

“He has no clue,” the president said. “He’s not a smart person, and in prime time he wasn’t a smart person. He was always known as a dummy, and that was 20 years ago. Now, he’s a dummy and a half.”

“With your help, with your support and with your vote, in two days we’re going to win 4 more years,” said President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

President Trump spoke for about an hour and made several comments about the cold weather.

“That wind is pouring in as I’m talking,” he said.

He went on to criticize Governor Whitmer.

“This Governor, I got to tell you, your Governor is not doing a good job, she’s not doing a good job at all,” President Trump said.

During the rally, the President only touched on COVID-19 for a brief moment.

“We’re rounding the turn on the pandemic, think of that,”

But in reality, several states, including Michigan, are experiencing a record high when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

However, some of President Trump’s supporters said they felt safe at Sunday’s rally, despite the lack of masks and social distancing.

“I support him a lot because of I really think our country needs a strong leader to make us seem like the powerful country that we have been in the past,” said Michele Harron, a supporter of President Trump.