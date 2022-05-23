Price gouging reported after Gaylord tornado; AG investigators visit northern Michigan

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is investigating reports of price gouging after Friday's tornado in Gaylord.

Michigan law prohibits retailers from charging a price that is "grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold."

Some businesses will try to raise prices on high-demand items after a disaster, such as the storm that killed two people.

"Residents who are already struggling in the wake of a natural disaster must be protected from bad actors that are intent on exploiting hardship for their own gain," Nessel said. "My department’s investigators are on the ground in Gaylord to ensure the price of goods and services are fair and not artificially inflated to take advantage of the circumstances."

If you suspect price gouging, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.