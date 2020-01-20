Price of Michigan's Recreation Passport increasing this year

article

An annual fee that allows unlimited access to Michigan's state parks is rising by $1.

Starting March 1, it will cost $12 for the Recreation Passport when it's bought with one's license plate registration renewal. It's the first fee increase in seven years.

The passport gives users access and entry to more than 100 state parks and recreation areas. You can see more about what's included online here.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources attributes the fee change to a provision in the law that ensures the funding source keeps pace with inflation.

The fee will be $17 when a passport is purchased at state parks, DNR customer service centers or at a secretary of state branch outside the vehicle registration renewal process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report