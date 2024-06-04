Priority Waste becomes largest private trash hauler in state, helped by high-tech

Things were starting to really smell in parts of Detroit after trash was not picked up on schedule. But a new waste management team is now on the job - promising to clean it up.

"We’re starting to see rodents come because the trash is everywhere," said Shamika Lay.

All that changed Monday when the east side of Detroit got a new garbage collector, Priority Waste, which in February won the contract for Southwest Detroit, and the east side.

"They’ve got cameras on every single truck so they can see what’s going on in the streets without having to be in the streets," said Anthony Mattice, lead driver.

But for a garbage company, there’s a lot of technology.

"That’s one of the things that sets Priority Waste apart from others, is the technology," said Mattice.

At the headquarters in Clinton Township they’ve got a team of people interacting with drivers and dumpsters online with cameras and sensors.

"If (the driver) has any issues, his truck breaks down, we have a maintenance department that has the same capability," said Todd Stamper, the owner of Priority Waste.

Stamper, 49, is a high school graduate and has only owned Priority for about six years.

"So the systems are smart enough in the AI cameras to see if we even missed a spot," he said.

FOX 2: "You’re using AI and garbage?"

"Absolutely, you see all the younger folks come in and all the technology," said Stamper. "They want this, they want to be on a team, they feel good about what they're doing."

And Priority is set to become the largest residential trash collection hauler in the state.

"This is all being prepared for the GFL acquisition on June 28 which Priority will be taking over 73 municipal contracts," he said.



