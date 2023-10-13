Pro wrestling's 'Hart of the Matter' raises money for children with autism in Wayne

Body slams and high-flying action took over the HYPE Athletics facility in Wayne as people from across Metro Detroit turned out for a great cause.

The Hart of the Matter Champion for a Cause event, featured pro wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart, among other stars, and raised money for children with autism.

Hosting the event was Fredi The Pizza Man Bello, whose foundation helps put in sensory rooms for special needs students with autism in schools.

"I'm beyond grateful to everyone," said Fredi Bello. "I'm grateful to (Zach Gowen), thank you FOX 2, it all happens through donations. That's how we can put sensory rooms into Michigan schools."

Gowen spoke about what the evening meant to him.

"It's amazing, not only that they entrusted us for a night," he said. "But they also opened up their hearts and opened up their wallets and made a real big difference in the foundation helping the students all across Michigan,"

Among the stars in the ring was our own Brandon Hudson who shows off some of his moves in the ring which you'll see in the video above.

For more information on Fredi The Pizzaman whose take-out business in Melvindale was named "The best pizza in Detroit, hands-down," by Barstool's Dave Portnoy go to his X account, formerly Twitter, HERE.

For more on his charity foundation go here .

FOX 2's Brandon Hudson flies through the air at Fredit The PizzaMan's Hart of the Matter pro wrestling charity event.



