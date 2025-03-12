Property tax hike by Oak Park is forcing people out, some residents say

The Brief Increasing property taxes on Oak Park is hurting longtime residents, some say. A small group of protesters gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday. One resident said her taxes have increased to $6,000, claiming her home was uncapped in 2020.



A group of Oak Park residents are calling out the increase in property taxes, saying it is a crisis, but the city has a different take.

Some people who live there say a growing concern about property taxes.

Big picture view:

"There are people that have been there for 60 years that is being forced out of their homes because they can’t afford to pay the tax increase that’s happening," said Kevin Keys III.

Resident Cystal Bailey agreed.

"I've lived all over Oak Park, I graduated from Oak Park High School and I lived all over from east, north and west Oak Park," she said. "But now I bought my home in 2019, in east Oak Park. My taxes have increased to $6,000.

"When I'm in community meetings, and I'm talking to other residents, and I'm telling them the increase that I have had, since the uncapping of my home in 2020 they’re astounded."

On Wednesday a small group of protesters took their message to the sidewalk outside City Hall.

"This is unacceptable," Bailey said. "I’ve been living in this community my whole adult life and now I’m hit with taxes, I'm being forced out of my community because I can’t afford the taxes."

FOX 2 went to City Hall for the explanation.

In a lengthy reply, a spokesperson for the city said they hadn’t been contacted about these issues, and that property taxes include multiple levels of taxation that involves state, county, local, school district and the city.

The spokesperson said Oak Park typically has lower average property taxes and long-time residents typically pay lower rates because of the state law.

According to the City, records show only four foreclosures of approximately 11,000 homes in the last 24 months.

This group is still calling on the mayor and city council to take immediate action to address what they’re calling a "crisis."

"We need answers and what can be done," Bailey said.

The city also says they’ve rolled out a program for minor home repairs for seniors and low-income families.

The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with protesting residents and a city spokesperson.



