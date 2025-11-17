Proposed Michigan bill to ban weight loss pills for minors faces criticism

The Brief A proposed state law is designed to restrict a minor’s access to dietary supplements. Meanwhile, the Council for Responsible Nutrition says the law is unnecessary. As for the bill itself, it still must come up for a hearing before getting a vote on the House floor.



A new proposed law designed to restrict a minor’s access to certain dietary supplements. Meanwhile, FOX 2 was contacted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, who say this law is unnecessary.

Big picture view:

The Council, which represents supplement makers and marketers, says there are already safeguards in place to ensure that what you are buying in stores is safe, and putting an age restriction would harm the reputation of dietary supplements themselves.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition is based in Washington D.C., and they have seen similar laws pass in New York and elsewhere.

What’s happening in Michigan is that State Rep. Erin Byrnes from Dearborn drafted what is called the Weight Loss Product and Minor Act. Her bill would not allow people under 18 to buy certain diet pills or muscle-building supplements, claiming there is no or little regulation before they hit the store shelves.

What they're saying:

However, the Council for Responsible Nutrition says diet pills and other supplements are highly regulated by the FDA. How they are made and labeled is all subject to federal regulation. If there are any adverse effects, those must be reported to the FDA. FOX 2 asked CEO Steve Mister what the harm is of having an age restriction on certain dietary supplements.

"It creates a negative impression of the entire category if you put these products behind a locked cabinet or hanging out behind the counter, and in fact, they are very different than drugs. I mean, if they had the same kind of safety profile as drugs, they would have to be regulated as drugs. The very nature of being able to be sold as a dietary supplement means you have to demonstrate that you are generally safe for the consumer," said Mister.

What's next:

As for the bill itself, it still must come up for a hearing before getting a vote on the House floor. FOX 2 was told the proposal does have bipartisan support.