Protesters amass against Trump outside Macomb Community College for visit

President Donald Trump came to Michigan Tuesday to mark his first 100 days in office with stops at Selfridge Macomb County Community College.

Outside MCC a protest group of hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the president and his policies.

What they're saying:

Different groups took part, including Friends of Bernie Sanders, We the People Dissent, Michigan League of Conservation Voters and Michigan United Action.

Joan Pence of Western Wayne Indivisible was one of the protesters making their voice heard with a contingent from the Plymouth community.

"I think that it's really important that a mass of people show up, and I think it's important that we continue to show up, because I don't think that this is over. It's not a sprint. It is going to be a long haul. And so consistency is going to be our game plan."

Pence is a teacher who says that she is concerned about the cutting of the Department of Education.

"When the Department of Education goes away, I think we're going to find out how many kids had accommodations that will not be getting them because the state isn't required to furnish them," she said. "Michigan will continue to, but I think you're going to see a lot of other places where kids will not get any help."

No matter what age or political action group, the biggest themes were the chaotic agenda of Trump and uncertainty his administration has brought.

The bottom line, so many told FOX 2 they feel their voices are going unheard and they are not being listened to.

The Source: Information for this report came from interviews on the ground at the political protest.



