Protesters call for McKenzie Cochran case to be re-examined by Oakland Co. prosecutors

It was the end of January 2014 when cell phone video recorded the last moments of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran's life inside the now-closed Northland Mall as security guards knelt on his back.

Demonstrators are now calling for Oakland County prosecutor Jessica Cooper to be voted out of office for refusing to prosecute those security guards. At the time Cooper said the security guards were poorly trained but there was no criminal intent and that it was not a case the prosecution could win.

It is alleged those security guards pepper-sprayed Cochran, held him face down and knelt on his back because he looked suspicious. The cause of death was position compression asphyxia but was ruled accidental.

"They never got justice and his last words were, 'I can't breathe,'" said Angela Davenport from Michigan Liberation. The same words uttered by George Floyd as he died at the knee of Minneapolis police.

"It opened up, brings back bad memories. I mean, I want to talk. I want to say something. I want to speak up." That coming from Cochran's brother Michael, who lives in Virginia. Demonstrators on Thursday played an interview with Michael during the rally. The family says George Floyd's murder opened up old wounds.

"My brother was my best friend. He was my best friend," Michael said. He said his family is still waiting for justice.

"The job of a prosecutor is to be there for the people and to make sure that justice is being met," he said.

Demonstrators with Michigan Liberation and the Live In Peace Movement want the case re-examined.

"I do believe that a second look will make a difference. However, with Jessica Cooper in office I don't believe anything will be different," Davenport told FOX 2.

"We're here to bring back that case of McKenzie Cochran because we still can't breathe," Pastor Maurice Hardwick with the Live in Peace Movement said.

FOX 2 reached out to Jessica Cooper for comment but did not hear back. Cooper is facing former Circuit Court Judge Karen McDonald in the August 4 primary.