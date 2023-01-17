Protesters want Detroit to permanently extend moratorium on water shut-offs

January 1 marked the end of Detroit's moratorium on water shut-offs but the need for affordable water continues and, on Tuesday, protesters demanded the city implement permanent solutions for residents based on their income.

Protesters from the People’s Water Board picketed outside of Detroit City Hall on Tuesday as they continue their fight to convince the city to change their policy on water shut-offs.

"This is day two of four days of action we’re taking In order to bring attention to the water affordability problem - our concern about the end of the moratorium," said Sylvia Orduño. "What we want is a ban on shutoffs all together and we want permanent affordability not short term assistance plans."

Chanting 'water is a human right', protesters rejected Detroit Water and Sewerage Department's (DWSD) Lifeline Plan, the city’s first-ever income-based water affordability program that provides income-eligible, enrolled Detroiters up to 4,500 gallons of water every month at a fixed rate based on their household income.

Spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said the program was launched in part after hearing the concerns of the people

"Because of the advocates and others in the community and the federal funding we were able to launch lifeline plan last year," Peckinpaugh said. "It does offer a bill as low as $18 a month for Detroiters.

Activists claim the program is a good start but it still has shortcomings

"We’ve had conversations with people who are having difficulty signing up because of administrative burdens," Orduno said. "in many ways it still has elements of short term assistance programs," Orduño said.

To help rectify this situation activists want city council to get involved by implementing an emergency ordinance that takes effect for 59 days and can't be vetoed.

DWSD maintains the Lifeline Plan is truly the best remedy

"We have not started service interruptions for nonpayment at this time we want people to enroll in the program call to apply once you enroll you’ll be in the moratorium. That’s our moratorium just call for help you’ll be in the moratorium," Peckinpaugh said.