Psychologist talks about controlling our spending this holiday season

During the holidays there is a lot of pressure to buy gifts and if you're honest, you probably find real joy in that. Especially if the price is right.

Doctor Susan Albers from Cleveland Clinic joined us to talk about it.

"Our brains love a bargain. it lights up the reward center of the brain that regulates our sense of pleasure," she said. "It's the same part of the brain that lights up when we eat chocolate, win a game, get social media likes.

"It creates a sense of excitement and sometimes addiction."

Albers, a psychologist, says sales specifically tap into our emotions - meaning it’s often more about chasing the feeling of buying something versus actually needing it.

Shopping can also serve as a distraction from boredom, anxiety and stress. So, how can you stop making impulse purchases?

One idea is to shop your own closet, organize, purge, and discover clothes you haven't been wearing.

Albers recommends implementing a waiting period. we'll talk about the 24 hour rule in a minute, another idea is to have a shopping buddy- someone to help keep you in check.

And finally, evaluate your mood.

"Are you hungry, angry, tired, or lonely? These emotions increase your vulnerability to impulse shopping," she said. "Being well-fed and rested decreases your tendency to buy on impulse and emotion and focus on the things that you truly need."