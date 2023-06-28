Public invited to groundbreaking for garden honoring Oxford mass shooting victims

More than a year and a half since the community was shaken by a tragic mass shooting, the Oxford community will be invited to the groundbreaking of Hana's Garden - a public space intended to honor Hana St. Juliana, and the three other students that died on Nov. 30, 2021.

The garden, which was planted at Seymour Lake Township will open on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Vendors attending the groundbreaking ceremony will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Hana St. Juliana Fund. They include several small businesses that sell wares and pastries and food.

According to a release announcing the garden, the project is the first overseen by the fund. "The fund’s intent is to remember and celebrate the lives of the Oxford High School shooting victims and support initiatives that can prevent a similar tragedy in the future," it read.

Any other donations will be directed to fund for immediate projects.

St. Juliana, as well as Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling died from their injuries after a teenager opened fire inside the Oxford High School. Several other teens and a student were also injured.