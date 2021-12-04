Clarkston vigil held to honor victims of Oxford High School shooting
Throughout Metro Detroit, communities are looking for a way to channel their grief and honor the victims. One such gathering happened Monday night in Clarkston.
Troy man who let Crumbleys stay in building claims he didn't know they were wanted: attorney
A Detroit-based artist, accused of helping the parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter evade police, arrived Monday to speak with investigators about his role in the case.
Oxford Schools to reopen slowly, gradually following last week's shooting
Oxford Community Schools is developing a plan to bring some students back to school next week. The high school, however, will remain closed for longer.
Attorney says critical steps missed before Oxford HS shooting, school had right to search suspect's backpack
Oxford High School officials had the right to search a backpack belonging to a student charged with shooting and killing 4 people and injuring 7 others inside the school last week.
Oakland County prosecutor leaves open possibility of charges against Oxford school officials
Karen McDonald said Monday that "in this case, a lot could have been done different" regarding actions taken by both parents and school officials. Last week, she took the rare step of charging Ethan Crumbley's parents.
Latest Oxford victim update: 17-year-old female is last victim still in hospital
Seven people were wounded and four teens died during the tragedy at Oxford last week.
Oakland County man who let Crumbleys stay inside building meeting with police Monday
Police haven't commented on the connection between the Crumbley parents and Andrzej Sikora, but it was Sikora's art venue where the two were found before being arrested.
Michigan AG Nessel offers to head requested probe into Oxford school shooting
The attorney general said her department's statewide jurisdiction would allow for subpoenas and warrants to be sent.
Oxford Strong Community spotlights resources to support aid efforts
Less than 24 hours after the tragic shooting, members of the community came together to brainstorm aid efforts. Oxford Strong Community is a constantly updated Google Doc full of resources for people that want to help the community.
Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect and parents
Four students were killed and several others hurt in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Here’s what we know so far.
Lawyer IDs Detroit-area artist as Crumbley's connection to building where they were found
According to the man's attorney, he has not been charged with a crime. But law enforcement have previously said he could face charges.
Third party to investigate events leading up to shooting at Oxford High School
The school's superintendent said he called for an investigation because parents have asked questions about "the school's version of events leading up to the shooting."
The family of Tate Myre set up a scholarship fund in his memory
"This will allow Tate and his family to continue to support the Oxford community for years to come and create some good in wake of this tragedy," said the scholarship flyer.
Video released of Crumbleys' arrest, Oakland County Sheriff says no indication they were looking to surrender
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will be giving more details Saturday on the investigation into the Oxford High School shooting following the arrest of the parents of the alleged shooter.
Oxford High School shooting: Suspected gunman told counselor drawing was video game design
In a written statement released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne for the first time detailed the school's response to Ethan Crumbley's behavior. At the first meeting with a counselor and a staff member, Crumbley said shooting sports were a hobby for his family, Throne said.
Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday morning after a region-wide manhunt took place Friday afternoon.
Involuntary manslaughter: What Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents are charged with
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Oxford High School shooting timeline: Key moments in the case
Several people are now facing charges, including the suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents. Here is a timeline of events before the rampage and what has happened since.
Defense attorney representing Crumbley parents also defended Larry Nasser
Smith, along with Mariell Lehman, are no stranger to the spotlight, having represented some high profile clients in recent years.
Oxford High School shooting: what to know for Saturday
James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty in their first court appearance Saturday. It was the latest update in a constantly evolving case that began with a mass shooting committed by the Crumbley's son at Oxford High School this week.