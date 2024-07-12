The Pulse: Did President Biden change the narrative - or make it worse?

Tonight on The Pulse we are talking the press conference by President Joe Biden.

The hour-long presser comes amid calls from his own Democratic party for him to bow out of the 2024 race.

Did President Biden do enough to save his campaign? We look back at his speech and get reaction.

Plus, a major Michigan Republican candidate is speaking at the RNC next week in Milwaukee.

