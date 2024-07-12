Expand / Collapse search

The Pulse: Did President Biden change the narrative - or make it worse?

By
Published  July 12, 2024 12:51am EDT
The Pulse
FOX 2 Detroit

Did President Biden do enough to silence the doubters in press conference?

President Joe Biden held his first press conference since November but more importantly, it came amid chaos within his own party with some asking for him to step down.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Tonight on The Pulse we are talking the press conference by President Joe Biden.

The hour-long presser comes amid calls from his own Democratic party for him to bow out of the 2024 race.

Did President Biden do enough to save his campaign? We look back at his speech and get reaction. 

Plus, a major Michigan Republican candidate is speaking at the RNC next week in Milwaukee.

