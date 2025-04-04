Detroit man sentenced for fentanyl business he ran from Palmer Street houses

The Brief Israel Crumpton was sentenced to 40 months in prison on drug trafficking charges. The Detroit man ran an organized ring selling heroin laced with fentanyl and cocaine. Crumpton and his group ran their business using homes on E. Palmer Street.



A 52-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to more than three years in prison on drug trafficking conspiracy charges.

Israel Crumpton was sentenced Thursday on charges of trafficking heroin laced with fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators say that Crumpton and accomplices in a six-month period between 2018 and 2019, sold large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl and crack cocaine in the 7700 block of East Palmer Street in Detroit.

Crumpton led and organized the drug distribution business, securing bulk narcotics from his suppliers and sold or directed others to sell those drugs to other buyers or users.

In November 2018, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team became aware of Crumpton’s drug business and launched an investigation.

COMET members watched Crumpton’s "trap house" and "stash house" in the 7700 block of E. Palmer Street, observing numerous drug transactions.

COMET secured search warrants for the two E. Palmer Street locations and another location on the west side of Detroit.

Members found and seized large quantities of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, and over $40,000 in cash.

Crumpton and a co-conspirator were charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and one count of firearm possession.

The co-conspirator pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. And, in May 2024, a jury convicted Crumpton of the drug trafficking charges.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Department of Justice.



