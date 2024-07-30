The Pulse: Supreme reforms and campaign questions

President Joe Biden wants to change the US Supreme Court - and is facing an uphill battle.

Biden wants to introduce term limits after growing discontent among Democrats with SCOTUS decisions dating back to the Dobbs case in 2022 which brought the abortion question back to the states.

Biden wants 18-year term limits, a code of ethics, and an immunity amendment.

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be taking up that fight in her campaign appearances but the runway is short until November and her official policy positions are still being rolled out - leaving questions.

Axios is reporting that Michigan Sen. Gary Peters has emerged as a dark horse candidate to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate at the top of the Democratic ticket. His biggest asset is said to be his strong union connections.

A Michigan Democratic Party official told Axios that Peters is interested in the job and another senior House Democrat from our state says his name is in that mix. Standing in his way is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro who some say is the favorite.

