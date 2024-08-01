The Pulse: Trump's interview at NABJ and young voter's top issues

Former President Donald Trump's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists conference caused a firestorm of controversy Wednesday.

The fiery Q-and-A included controversial statements by Trump about the presumptive Democrat nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris and his claims about racial identity politics.

For the record, Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican man and an Indian woman. But she has always identified as Black.

FOX 2's own Josh Landon was at the conference and shared his thoughts on what went down and Trump's offensive comments.

Also on The Pulse: Talk to the Hand with Brandon Hudson speaking to young voters about their top issues.

