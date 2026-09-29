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Former Red Wing joining PWHL Detroit team as assistant coach

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
PWHL
Published September 29, 2026 1:46 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 1:46 PM EDT
New PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume talks with FOX 2
New PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume talks with FOX 2

New PWHL Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume talks with FOX 2

On Friday, the league announced women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume as Detroit's general manager.  Rhéaume has roots in Michigan, as she previously spent 11 years with the Little Caesars AAA (LCAAA) Hockey Club. In that role, she helped mentor young players. Most recently, she worked in hockey operations with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Brief

    • PWHL Detroit is adding two more figures to its coaching staff ahead of their inaugural season.
    • Former Red Wing Jimmy Howard and Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette will join the team as assistant coaches.
    • The team's first game is Dec. 6. 

(FOX 2) - A familiar face is joining the PWHL Detroit coaching staff as the city's newest team looks forward to its inaugural season.

Former Red Wing Jimmy Howard and international hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette will be assistant coaches on Detroit's professional women's hockey team.

PWHL Detroit will kick off its season against Las Vegas on Dec. 6 before their first home game at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 12.

Howard, Goyette joins PWHL Detroit

Big picture view:

Howard and Goyette were announced as the newest members of the team on Sept. 29, according to a news release.

Howard played as a goalie on the Red Wings during their 2008 Stanley Cup win. Goyette is an eight-time Canadian hockey champion and was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federal Hall of Fame in 2013.

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What they're saying:

"Danielle's resume is incredible, and she has proven herself to be an extremely prolific coach and player many times over," said Manon Rhéaume, General Manager of PWHL Detroit. "Between coaching at the University of Calgary, Canada’s National Women’s Team, and spending time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, she understands how the game changes across all levels of the sport."

"Jimmy knows what it means to be a professional athlete in Detroit and knows what hockey means to this city," said Rhéaume. "He was so fortunate to spend his entire career in Detroit, and I know he's going to bring so much knowledge to our team as our goaltending coach.

Related

PWHL Detroit will play home opener on Dec. 12 - how to get tickets
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PWHL Detroit will play home opener on Dec. 12 - how to get tickets

Detroit's opening home game in the Professional Women's Hockey League will be on Dec. 12. The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will take on the New York Sirens in their inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena.

PWHL Tickets

You can buy tickets at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster. 

They can be purchased here

National broadcast details for where to watch the games have yet to be announced for the 2026-27 season. That will arrive when the regular season schedule is announced.

The Source: The PWHL was cited for this story. 

PWHL