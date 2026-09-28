PWHL Detroit will play home opener on Dec. 12 - how to get tickets

The Brief The PWHL home opener in Detroit will be Dec. 12 at LCA. The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will play the New York Sirens at noon. Tickets go on sale on Monday.



Detroit's opening home game in the Professional Women's Hockey League will be on Dec. 12.

The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will take on the New York Sirens in their inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena.

PWHL Detroit Home Opener

Big picture view:

Detroit will play on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. at LCA, the league announced on Monday.

Before that, they will play their first game against Las Vegas on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. The opening weekend will feature all 12 teams in action.

The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Oct. 2.

PWHL Tickets

Dig deeper:

You can buy tickets at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

They can be purchased here.

National broadcast details for where to watch the games have yet to be announced for the 2026-27 season. That will arrive when the regular season schedule is announced.

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