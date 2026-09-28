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PWHL Detroit will play home opener on Dec. 12 - how to get tickets

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
PWHL
Published September 28, 2026 10:32 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 10:32 AM EDT
Hilary Knight visits Detroit for first time since joining PWHL team
Hilary Knight visits Detroit for first time since joining PWHL team

Hilary Knight visits Detroit for first time since joining PWHL team

Hilary Knight, a 2-time Olympic champion visited the region as a member of the PWHL's Detroit expansion team for the first time. She talked about getting started here, and her love for the sport. 

The Brief

    • The PWHL home opener in Detroit will be Dec. 12 at LCA.
    • The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will play the New York Sirens at noon.
    • Tickets go on sale on Monday.

(FOX 2) - Detroit's opening home game in the Professional Women's Hockey League will be on Dec. 12.

The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will take on the New York Sirens in their inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena.

PWHL Detroit Home Opener

Big picture view:

Detroit will play on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. at LCA, the league announced on Monday.

Before that, they will play their first game against Las Vegas on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. The opening weekend will feature all 12 teams in action.

The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Oct. 2.

PWHL Tickets

Dig deeper:

You can buy tickets at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster. 

They can be purchased here

National broadcast details for where to watch the games have yet to be announced for the 2026-27 season. That will arrive when the regular season schedule is announced.

Related

PWHL exec addresses Draft order ahead of Detroit event: 'We've done the best we can'
article

PWHL exec addresses Draft order ahead of Detroit event: 'We've done the best we can'

PWHL executive leadership fielded questions about the Draft pick order Tuesday after fans raised concerns about all four expansion teams picking before existing teams that did not make the playoffs last season.

The Source: The PWHL was cited for this story.

PWHLLittle Caesars Arena