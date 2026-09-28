PWHL Detroit will play home opener on Dec. 12 - how to get tickets
(FOX 2) - Detroit's opening home game in the Professional Women's Hockey League will be on Dec. 12.
The team, whose name has yet to be announced, will take on the New York Sirens in their inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena.
PWHL Detroit Home Opener
Big picture view:
Detroit will play on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. at LCA, the league announced on Monday.
Before that, they will play their first game against Las Vegas on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. The opening weekend will feature all 12 teams in action.
The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Oct. 2.
PWHL Tickets
Dig deeper:
You can buy tickets at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
National broadcast details for where to watch the games have yet to be announced for the 2026-27 season. That will arrive when the regular season schedule is announced.
The Source: The PWHL was cited for this story.